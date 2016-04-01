ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Purple Bubba
  • Leafly flower of Purple Bubba

Indica

Purple Bubba

Purple Bubba

Purple Bubba is a cross of two well-known indica strains, Bubba Kush and Purple Kush. Given these potent genetics, you can be sure that a few puffs of this smooth and fruity tasting strain will leave you stuck to your chair with an intense body high. According to reports, Purple Bubba can be beneficial for patients suffering from chronic pain, loss of appetite, anxiety, and insomnia.

Reviews

40

Show all

Avatar for IndicaKid
Member since 2016
Thankful I got my hands on this new grow of Bubba. It's a top tier indica body high as expected. It has large frosty leaves that burn slow and smoke very well, leaving a purp/bubba kush/berry taste on the (smooth) exhale. It is mellow in the head while offering some nice psychedelic effects almost l...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
GigglyHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Keven427
Member since 2017
I can't move. everything feels good. 9/10
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for AB4471
Member since 2017
As I write this review, I am currently being swept away in a whirlwind of sweet indica satisfaction. The high approaches slowly... taking over and leaving your body feeling relaxed and pain free. I don't find it to be too uplifting, however the body buzz (inidica) is a damn good time. Great Strain!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for lilfish808
Member since 2014
Great for my pinched nerve in my back. Takes the pain away.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Creative
Avatar for flipndip187
Member since 2014
Got a 8th of this along with a halfz GG#4xWifiOG and some Gods Gift and some clone ECSD at a 420 event in philly. im not usually big on heavy indicas except b4 bed but Purple Bubba smells/tastes looks so beautiful i deal with the couchlock lol. worth it for that grape/berry-kushy exhale. beautiful b...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
more
reviews
write a review

Lineage

First strain parent
Purple Kush
parent
Second strain parent
Bubba Kush
parent
Strain
Purple Bubba

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Purple BubbaUser uploaded image of Purple BubbaUser uploaded image of Purple BubbaUser uploaded image of Purple BubbaUser uploaded image of Purple BubbaUser uploaded image of Purple BubbaUser uploaded image of Purple Bubba
more
photos
New Strains Alert: Afcrack, Purple Bubba, Blueberry AK, Cloud 9, and More
New Strains Alert: Afcrack, Purple Bubba, Blueberry AK, Cloud 9, and More