Hybrid

Purple Cheese

Purple Cheese

Purple Cheese is an indica-dominant autoflowering hybrid that combines Purple #1, Blue Cheese, and Lowryder. Bred by Auto Seeds, Purple Cheese was designed to have a sweeter, less cheesy flavor than its Blue Cheese parent. It does, however, inherit a tight bud structure and a high CBD profile. With a palatable fruit aroma, Purple Cheese delivers powerful full-body effects best suited for night owls or patients treating pain. Colder climates will bring out this hybrid's purple hues, and for best results, growers should keep this autoflowering variety between 50-80 cm in height.

Effects

330 reported effects from 50 people
Relaxed 82%
Happy 78%
Euphoric 64%
Sleepy 54%
Uplifted 44%

Reviews

75

Avatar for IandI
Member since 2014
Super stony. Good sedating, but don't expect to do shit. Seriously. This is night time weed. A highbred, but hits like a full Indica with steam behind it. Girlfriend had nasty monthly cramps and now she is singing Prince songs and dancing (there's no music playing). Good stuff.
Avatar for dirtybongwater
Member since 2015
Purple cheese, this strain is by far one of the best I have came across, it is one that will clear your mind while giving you a happy & euphoric feeling throughout your whole being. You get creative, you get open-minded, and you just have a good time. Unfortunately, there are some negatives to it. ...
Avatar for MissAbbie
Member since 2014
I love GSC strains but this Super Purple Cheese is awesome! Dense buds, sticky, potent and flavorful. Finest Kind Health delivers again =) ... Found them on weedmaps.com
Avatar for lasthope343
Member since 2016
I'm not a fan of hybrids I usually smoke indicas since I suffer from severe anxiety disorder. This strain I picked it up on a whim reading that it has decent cbd and nice thc... i have to admit it was pretty damn great. I never smoke to the point that I'm blasted just till I'm nicely high and I felt...
Avatar for Daniello
Member since 2013
Purple cheese has a lot of purple On it... My trichomes are 70%Amber on this one and it hits you also in the eyes.. Feel knock out for 15 mints then munchies.. It has high levels of CBD i read on a diff page
Lineage

First strain parent
Lowryder
parent
Second strain parent
Blue Cheese
parent
Strain
Purple Cheese

Photos

New Strains Alert: Drizella, Star Berry Indica, Big Sur Holy Bud, Dream Police, and Purple Cheese
