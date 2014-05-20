Smoked a medium size pipe of Purple Haze and I was blown away by two things firstly how beautiful it tastes its almost like smoking honey flavored air no harshness what so ever and secondly just how quick the stone hits you it hits you right behind the eyes even though its a sativa but I find with this strain its best not to get to hung up on the whole is it a sativa or hybrid thing just let it go and enjoy the ride music becomes electric and everything becomes interesting I am focused but very relaxed all of a sudden I am very happy my problems fade away everything is good again I start thinking I want another pipe then I realize just how stoned I am off a small amount so I decided against it and just sit back listening to music with a massive grin on my face I have the urge to stretch and rub my feet together almost like the feeling you get when you just get out the bath its like I feel no more sorrow only joy but half way into this buzz I get little waves of paranoia that hit me like little jolts that spoil the stone but then they go away and all is good again. All in all an excellent strain not something I could use on a daily basis as the buzz is just a little to intense but for special occasions or small social groups or maybe a nice sunny day or a cold cozy winters day just doing nothing much but you still want to stay focused and have no couch lock effect this for you just tread carefully or Purple Haze will blow your clean head off.