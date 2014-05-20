Purple Haze reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Purple Haze.
Purple Haze strain effects
Purple Haze strain helps with
- 35% of people say it helps with Stress
- 28% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
S........s
May 20, 2014
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Uplifted
Took me from down in the dumps to having a cool time. Went on an adventure and found a crawdad. I subsequently made friends with said crawdad and hung out with him. Man I miss Craymond.
j........o
August 26, 2011
Creative
Euphoric
Uplifted
I grabbed a 1/4 from the Bulldog cafe in Amsterdam, and simply walked through the RLD with my buddy as we smoked the joints we rolled. I swear this stuff is almost psychedelic - lights and sounds, every sense was amplified - and the euphoria was so intense that I was giggling in disbelief. I finally found a strain that gets me truly stoned again.
f........7
February 15, 2016
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Happy
Extended review NJ Purple Haze Been able to give this some more indepth testing and have found this to be a great day to day afternoon strain, aslong as you keep it to a few hits. The cerebral stimulation quickly turns to a spacey/trippy hazey feeling if you go into a normal "get high" session. If you smoke a heavy amount, its great for anything that lazily engages the mind. TV, walking and taking it all in, train rides ect. It enhances mundane activitys and makes them seem special. Trying to multi task becomes hard, like my gf talking to me while im trying to write this. Just not working out.
o........6
June 21, 2014
Aroused
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
Very strong strain, killed a bunch of bowl packs in my PAX and I would put the high up there with one of the Blue Dream highs. Very talkative and social for me, amazing strain. It's one of those highs where you know that you are on another plain of existence and it is awesome.
B........k
October 2, 2015
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Happy
An hour ago I took about 5 hits of Purple Haze from my pipe, and continued reading a book named The Doors of Perception, in which Huxley talks about how he thinks drugs can bring people to "open" filters our own brains has for us. Half an hour after smoking I was tripping out of my mind like I used to do when I was starting to smoke. Purple Haze is an amazing strain, but be careful not to smoke too much if you have stuff to do.
T........s
October 10, 2012
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Smoked a medium size pipe of Purple Haze and I was blown away by two things firstly how beautiful it tastes its almost like smoking honey flavored air no harshness what so ever and secondly just how quick the stone hits you it hits you right behind the eyes even though its a sativa but I find with this strain its best not to get to hung up on the whole is it a sativa or hybrid thing just let it go and enjoy the ride music becomes electric and everything becomes interesting I am focused but very relaxed all of a sudden I am very happy my problems fade away everything is good again I start thinking I want another pipe then I realize just how stoned I am off a small amount so I decided against it and just sit back listening to music with a massive grin on my face I have the urge to stretch and rub my feet together almost like the feeling you get when you just get out the bath its like I feel no more sorrow only joy but half way into this buzz I get little waves of paranoia that hit me like little jolts that spoil the stone but then they go away and all is good again. All in all an excellent strain not something I could use on a daily basis as the buzz is just a little to intense but for special occasions or small social groups or maybe a nice sunny day or a cold cozy winters day just doing nothing much but you still want to stay focused and have no couch lock effect this for you just tread carefully or Purple Haze will blow your clean head off.
K........0
June 23, 2016
Energetic
Talkative
Uplifted
💕..O.PEN RESERVE 420 VAPE..Pure Cannibis Oil: A Beautiful Child was born of Purple Thai & Haze..she moves me UP an Octave🎵 & gets me moving out. I vape with this Verry-Up sativa upon Rising, kicks the Funk out! Destroys my PTSD & AM OrthArthur Pain in a jiffy. Wild Energy like a shot of Kaba-Kava, so Beware😄! Yummy flavour, 3 vapes and I'm Good. For me, this one is better for "Doing", not" Being", a little too hyper for my needs..Stay High, my cannaFriends..Be Well!!
1........0
September 20, 2011
Creative
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Purple Haze is my Happy bud. I feel an incredible euphoric high and once I get laughing I'm on a roll. 3 Hits and I'm sweet and loving the moment. 5 Hits and I'm enjoying a kaleidoscope of creativity, euphoria, body buzz, and an amazing high.