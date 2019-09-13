ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Purple Hindu Kush
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Purple Hindu Kush

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos

Indica

4.6 235 reviews

Purple Hindu Kush

aka Purple Hindu, PHK

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Citrus
Peppery
Pine

Calculated from 16 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 235 reviews

Purple Hindu Kush
  • Citrus
  • Peppery
  • Pine

A cross between Hindu Kush and Purple Afghani, Purple Hindu Kush is almost pure indica and offers the kind of high one would expect from its lineage: deep relaxation along with pronounced pain relief. Featuring dense lavender flowers with bright orange pistils and a thick blanket of trichomes, as well as a pungent sour grape and citrus flavor, PHK will be sure to please indica lovers everywhere.  

Effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

164 people reported 1018 effects
Relaxed 68%
Sleepy 50%
Happy 39%
Euphoric 35%
Hungry 23%
Stress 30%
Insomnia 27%
Pain 25%
Anxiety 23%
Depression 20%
Dry mouth 18%
Dry eyes 9%
Dizzy 5%
Anxious 3%
Paranoid 2%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

235

Show all

Avatar for ozv420
Member since 2016
Love this strain. Helps with PTSD, as a vet I recommend this for anyone who struggle to fall asleep
Read full review
Reported
feelings
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for j6shy
Member since 2016
this strain is one of my favorite indicas, absolutely love it. has a grapey/earthy taste to it & a mellow/euphoric & spacey type high. definitely recommend with insomnia.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricRelaxed
Avatar for Lumpcicle
Member since 2016
Picked some up to help me sleep. I got more than what I bargained for! Not only did I sleep like a baby but it gave me an incredible psychoactive and psychedelic experience that was very comfortable and relaxing to experience! Toke up, kill the lights, throw on your favorite tunes and just drift a...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Squatchmo
Member since 2016
I had to decide between this PHK and Blackberry Kush; I'm very happy with my choice. I got an indica to help with pain and insomnia (opiate withdrawal, oh my) and this strain does just that. A strange weed fruit-earth berry-esque flavor that somehow avoids being sweet and the smoke isn't harsh which...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
RelaxedSleepyUplifted
Avatar for vapesquad
Member since 2015
I've been an avid cannabis consumer for many years and I will hands down say this is my number one strain. Incredible body high and one of the only strains I've found can put me to bed asap.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHungryRelaxedSleepy
more reviews
write a review

Find Purple Hindu Kush nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Purple Hindu Kush nearby.

Similar strains

search by similar

Photos

Show all

Lineage

First strain parent
Purple Afghani
parent
Second strain parent
Hindu Kush
parent
Strain
Purple Hindu Kush

Products with Purple Hindu Kush

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Purple Hindu Kush nearby.

Good reads

Show all

Cannabis strains that are unexpectedly similar
Cannabis strains that are unexpectedly similar
New Strains Alert: Tesla, Yeti OG, Sour Headband, Purple Hindu Kush, and More
New Strains Alert: Tesla, Yeti OG, Sour Headband, Purple Hindu Kush, and More