If you enjoy the sativa-dominant Jack Herer but are looking for more low-key, relaxed effects, Purple Jack is for you. This fruity, spicy hybrid combines Jack Herer with Purple Kush for a buzz that walks somewhere between mental energy and a full-body calm. Over time, the cerebral invigoration may fade to a lethargy conducive for sleep and rest. Enveloped by dark purple leaves, Purple Jack’s buds are typically a dark green color with a heavy sugaring of kief.
Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
