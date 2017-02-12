ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Purple Jack

If you enjoy the sativa-dominant Jack Herer but are looking for more low-key, relaxed effects, Purple Jack is for you. This fruity, spicy hybrid combines Jack Herer with Purple Kush for a buzz that walks somewhere between mental energy and a full-body calm. Over time, the cerebral invigoration may fade to a lethargy conducive for sleep and rest. Enveloped by dark purple leaves, Purple Jack’s buds are typically a dark green color with a heavy sugaring of kief.

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects.

28 people reported 213 effects
Uplifted 64%
Euphoric 64%
Relaxed 53%
Focused 50%
Energetic 42%
Dry mouth 28%
Dry eyes 21%
Dizzy 7%
Headache 3%
Paranoid 3%

Lineage

First strain parent
Purple Kush
parent
Second strain parent
Jack Herer
parent
Strain
Purple Jack

