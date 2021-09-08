I don’t give many strains a full five stars very often but the ones I do I’ll always leave a review... This strain is fuckin awesome.... I love most every purple strain I come across but I this one is perfect if you’re looking for a day time purp to chill out on. Has me stuck in my recliner but still full aware of what’s going on with the show I’m watching. Super fun and the vibes it’s putting off are pretty relaxing. Also this strain is dope for reducing any pain you may have. Rather have this than any painkiller that’s for sure!