Purple Lemonade
Purple Lemonade is a cannabis strain that users report has indica-hybrid effects. It tastes of apricot, berry, and lemon. People say it makes them feel aroused, creative, and euphoric. The parent of Purple Lemonade are not clear. In 2024, a separate cultivar—Purple Lemonade Auto—has gained popularity. Leave a review.
Purple Lemonade strain effects
Purple Lemonade strain helps with
- 27% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 11% of people say it helps with Depression
- 11% of people say it helps with Stress
Purple Lemonade strain reviews48
