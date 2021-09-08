Purple Lemonade reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Purple Lemonade.
Purple Lemonade strain effects
Purple Lemonade strain helps with
- 27% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 11% of people say it helps with Depression
- 11% of people say it helps with Stress
s........8
September 8, 2021
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
I don’t give many strains a full five stars very often but the ones I do I’ll always leave a review... This strain is fuckin awesome.... I love most every purple strain I come across but I this one is perfect if you’re looking for a day time purp to chill out on. Has me stuck in my recliner but still full aware of what’s going on with the show I’m watching. Super fun and the vibes it’s putting off are pretty relaxing. Also this strain is dope for reducing any pain you may have. Rather have this than any painkiller that’s for sure!
b........8
July 19, 2021
Aroused
Creative
Giggly
Happy
this shit dank
m........9
January 10, 2024
Aroused
Focused
Hungry
Relaxed. Medical it's wonderful for pain. Your focus and relaxed. Berry taste family. Very aroused. Loved my wife 4 times in a row.
T........y
March 22, 2024
Creative
Happy
Good stuff for day or night. Love the fade on this
S........5
March 18, 2024
Aroused
Happy
Pequeña pero gran productora de flores. Tonos morados y sabores que recuerdan a limonada fresca
t........3
February 7, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
Very interesting strain, I expected it to be lemon terps but it's super berry flavour and the high is exceptional. Very pretty to look at aswell.
r........2
March 19, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Massive buds! Overall I got 5oz indoor in a 4x4 using happy frog an cronk nutrients! She is a top shelf purp
l........8
March 16, 2024
Euphoric
Giggly
great strain that is a heavy hitter for sure, it’ll lock you on the couch