Buy Purple Lights near you
Leafly's shopping promise
Here's what to expect when you order online:
These local flower options are ready to order for same-day pickup
Compare prices on Purple Lights nugs near you
Similar to Purple Lights
out of stock
out of stock
out of stock
out of stock
out of stock
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Purple Lights reviewsNo Reviews
Purple Lights terpenes
The most abundant terpene in Purple Lights is myrcene, followed by caryophyllene and pinene.
Dominant terpene
Other terpenesCaryophyllene(pepper)Pinene(pine)