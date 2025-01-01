Purple Monkey
PMk
Hybrid
Sleepy
Relaxed
Aroused
Grape
Berry
Apple
Purple Monkey effects are mostly calming.
Purple Monkey is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel sleepy, relaxed, and aroused. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Purple Monkey, before let us know! Leave a review.
Purple Monkey strain effects
Reported by 15 real people like you
Purple Monkey strain helps with
- 61% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 38% of people say it helps with Depression
- 30% of people say it helps with Pain
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
