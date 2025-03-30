Purple Monkey reviews
Purple Monkey strain effects
Reported by 15 real people like you
Purple Monkey strain helps with
- 61% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 38% of people say it helps with Depression
- 30% of people say it helps with Pain
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
t........x
March 30, 2025
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed
Sleepy
I bought a 2g cart of Purple Monkey as well as a 2g cart of Peach Bum by Good Supply they both are hybrids and they both have the same percentage of THC, CBD and CBG. As I cannot find Peach Bum on Leafly I'm going to leave this review as a review for both of them because they were identical to me. When I'm having a hard time with my anxiety or depression or I need to start winding down for the day I'll take a couple hits of one of these. The high has great soothing, calming& sedating properties. I especially like to use these when I'm having a hard mental day and find myself crying easily.
l........i
October 22, 2022
Aroused
Relaxed
Sleepy
Tingly
It’s hard and fast. A really calm high but better if you have a friend around to play with! Very horny and cuddly high
z........d
June 16, 2024
Aroused
10/10, mixed it with some fireball and my girlfriend needed like 3 towels bruh, this shit fire
h........3
December 30, 2022
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
This strain feels like warm blankets just out of the dryer; a nice warm high that puts me to bed
t........6
November 15, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
Uplifted
This product hits very hard love it The grape flavor is wonderful and a very, very clean high
b........3
November 17, 2022
Aroused
Relaxed
Sleepy
Wonderful! I feel like I’m receiving a warm hug from the universe telling me to relax. Sink into bed and watch a movie kinda high.
c........1
February 23, 2023
Giggly
Happy
Hungry
Dry mouth
nice high, tastes good too, 10/10
n........5
February 27, 2023
Aroused
Euphoric
Relaxed
Great strain. Absolutely zero paranoia.