I bought a 2g cart of Purple Monkey as well as a 2g cart of Peach Bum by Good Supply they both are hybrids and they both have the same percentage of THC, CBD and CBG. As I cannot find Peach Bum on Leafly I'm going to leave this review as a review for both of them because they were identical to me. When I'm having a hard time with my anxiety or depression or I need to start winding down for the day I'll take a couple hits of one of these. The high has great soothing, calming& sedating properties. I especially like to use these when I'm having a hard mental day and find myself crying easily.

helpful report