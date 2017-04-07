ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

Purple Mr. Nice

Cannabinoids

CalmingEnergizing

Purple Mr. Nice

Granddaddy Purple crossed with Mr. Nice.  This strain captures the purple color of GDP and the smell and taste of Mr. Nice.  A very powerful indica that has a high probability of fuzzy couch-lock.

Effects

822 reported effects from 114 people
Sleepy 54%
Relaxed 53%
Happy 50%
Euphoric 46%
Uplifted 30%
Dry mouth 33%
Dry eyes 25%
Headache 3%
Dizzy 2%
Paranoid 1%

Reviews

148

Avatar for MrX
Member since 2012
Purple Mr. Nice is a wonderful strain for medical users looking for pain relief. Dosages on a bong seems to be: One hit for decent relief witht he ability to still focus and maintain a steady flow of everyday life. Two hits and you will have no pain, but you are giving up the ability to venture off ...
HappySleepyTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for tianna.young
Member since 2013
This strain made me feel soooooo horny. I loved it.
ArousedGigglySleepy
Avatar for Nicane
Member since 2013
Fantastic Indica strain. Very unique effect though, it starts as a very intense cerebral and body high, then after a half hour or so you start to become overwhelmed with the body high and develop a nice heavy couch lock. Excellent for pain and nausea, as well as sleep. Doesn't seem to make me terrib...
HappyRelaxedSleepyTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for snobbymcsnobberson
Member since 2014
Very nice Indica bud perfect for relaxing in the late evenings and putting me to sleep at bedtime. Did a pretty solid job of relieving my arthritis pain too. Classic "purple" smell and taste profile, burns very nicely and tastes good pretty much all the way to ash. Side effects for me include cotton...
HungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for jcrowley420
Member since 2014
deff a great smoke to chill out and relax nice looking budz with all purple hues overall very happy JAH
EuphoricGigglyHappyHungryRelaxed
Similar strains

Leafly flower for Purple Urkle
Purple Urkle
More relaxingLeafly flower for Blackberry Kush
Blackberry Kush
More sleepyLeafly flower for Romulan
Romulan
More relaxingLeafly flower for Grape Ape
Grape Ape
More hungryLeafly flower for Afgoo
Afgoo
More CBGLeafly flower for LA Confidential
LA Confidential
More popularLeafly flower for Chocolate Chunk
Chocolate Chunk
More THCLeafly flower for God Bud
God Bud
More CBG
Lineage

First strain parent
Mr. Nice
parent
Second strain parent
Granddaddy Purple
parent
Strain
Purple Mr. Nice

Photos

User uploaded image of Purple Mr. NiceUser uploaded image of Purple Mr. NiceUser uploaded image of Purple Mr. NiceUser uploaded image of Purple Mr. NiceUser uploaded image of Purple Mr. NiceUser uploaded image of Purple Mr. NiceUser uploaded image of Purple Mr. Nice
