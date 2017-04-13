ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Purple Nepal is a cross between an original Nepalese strain and Lemon Thai. A happy, medium-level strain, Purple Nepal will not leave you stuck on the couch but is best used when you are looking to unwind at the end of the day. Sweet and flowery, Purple Nepal has a mellow, earthy grape taste that complements its almost completely purple leaves. This strain is easy to cultivate and typically flowers between 8 and 9 weeks. While it may be grown outdoors with some difficulty, it typically grows best and produces high yields when grown indoors.

    Avatar for Jordyfatsax
    Member since 2015
    ~Casual Smoker~ An excellent indica, delivering a pious attitude and rightfully so. Opening a jar will deliver a fruit loops cereal scent lighting your eyes with her glistening frost complementing the healthy purple throughout. I rolled mine in a king size juicy jay, cake flavored paper. This pro...
    HappyRelaxedTinglyUplifted
    Avatar for pluran
    Member since 2016
    This review is for Nepalese Kush from a company called Mindful. The parents are a Nepalese landrace and Hindu Kush. It's basically a pure indica that's substantial, relaxing, but not as heavy a some indicas. It's more like a cozy balance between mind and body. Deep, smooth and somewhat thoughtful. E...
    FocusedRelaxedSleepyUplifted
    Avatar for dawgwings
    Member since 2015
    From various reviews, was not in a hurry for this purchase. But after seeing a great donation at $40 a 1/4 oz., I quickly rushed the chance to get a little tasty! Was not disappointed at all! My cut was very purple, with a green dash of wonderful. Sweet and earthy grape and better than I imagined. H...
    EuphoricFocusedGigglyHappyRelaxed
    Avatar for AlexOnVinyl
    Member since 2013
    Good Strain, I and my relatives enjoyed this. Mild to Strong high - in a good way, you aren't blitzed, but you are cheery and remain lucid, not recommended if you plan on driving at the height of the high lol - Relieves: Pain, Depression, Anxiety, Stress - The High: Uplifting and Very Pleasant,...
    EuphoricUplifted
    Avatar for purpose5
    Member since 2017
    Major giggle strain. Munchies. Good time fun strain. Despite being indica I was wide awake.
    EnergeticEuphoricGigglyTalkative
