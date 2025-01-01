Purple NL2 is an indica-dominant weed strain made from a genetic cross between Purple Unicorn and NL2. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica, providing users with a relaxing and sedating experience that's perfect for unwinding after a long day. Purple NL2 is celebrated for its visually appealing and vibrant purple buds, which add to its overall charm. The strain's deep relaxation and calming effects make it an excellent choice for those looking to relieve stress and find tranquility. With a THC content typically ranging from 18% to 22%, Purple NL2 suits both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Users often report feeling deeply relaxed, euphoric, and sleepy, making it an ideal strain for evening use or before bedtime. Medical marijuana patients frequently turn to Purple NL2 to alleviate symptoms associated with conditions such as chronic pain, insomnia, and anxiety, thanks to its potent indica effects. Bred by Bodhi Seeds, Purple NL2 boasts flavors that include earthy, sweet, and floral notes, creating a delightful sensory experience. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene, which contributes to its sedating and relaxing properties. The average price of Purple NL2 typically ranges from $10 to $15 per gram, offering a reasonably priced option for those seeking relaxation and relief. Experience the calming effects and beautiful aesthetics of Purple NL2, and if you've had the pleasure of consuming this strain, share your experience by leaving a strain review.