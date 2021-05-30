Purple Punchsicle reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Purple Punchsicle.
Purple Punchsicle strain effects
Purple Punchsicle strain flavors
Purple Punchsicle strain helps with
- 42% of people say it helps with Depression
- 42% of people say it helps with Pain
- 28% of people say it helps with Insomnia
C........0
May 30, 2021
Just picked up from my local dispensary and this weed is sticky and smells so good it has a little fruity smell to it. I’ve been smoking it out of a bong and it smacks I’m like 6 bowls deep rn I need to sober up saca la boslita perro
l........r
April 3, 2022
Euphoric
Relaxed
"this feels like the first week of taking prozac" LOOK: Earthy green w tall buds, and orange clumps of hairs throughout (might be my plug but lots of stem as well) SMELL: like grass clippings w a note of blueberry pastry TASTE: mixed berry toaster strudel w after taste of Grape kool-aid SMOKE: smooth n slow, smoked out of a bong and very happy w how this hits HIGH: definitely comes on slow so watch yourself before smoking another bowl, definitely a "sit on the couch and be unproductive playing video games" which has its place but it's finals week 😭 good to smoke before bed, definitely relaxes my body after a long day
J........4
September 21, 2022
Hungry
Relaxed
I use this flower to treat my chronic pain from a genetic disease. It is by far the most consistent in treating not only muscle pain but a few other symptoms I deal with. I highly recommend this strain for a nice veg-out session or right before bed for the best nights sleep. Just don't smoke this if you have shit to do.
Z........a
April 21, 2021
Relaxed
Sleepy
Works for sleep indirectly. Great for anxiety and stress. Helps with Asperger’s syndrome insomnia due to sleep anxiety. Use just a nub in a bong for therapeutic results. Any more that a nub and the effect can cause anxiety while trying to go to sleep. Use with discretion.
K........e
May 31, 2024
Focused
Relaxed
I loved how gorgeous and purple this looked had to get a video definitely enjoyed the taste as well I was chill all night after smoking this!
J........4
September 4, 2024
Focused
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
Great Strain of bud. First hit went right to my dome. From there on out, I’ve been in I translucent state. Feeling nice and cozy. Great strain of bud. Every time I see it I get it. It tastes like purple berry heaven. The effects are awesome. Deff for avid smokers.