"this feels like the first week of taking prozac" LOOK: Earthy green w tall buds, and orange clumps of hairs throughout (might be my plug but lots of stem as well) SMELL: like grass clippings w a note of blueberry pastry TASTE: mixed berry toaster strudel w after taste of Grape kool-aid SMOKE: smooth n slow, smoked out of a bong and very happy w how this hits HIGH: definitely comes on slow so watch yourself before smoking another bowl, definitely a "sit on the couch and be unproductive playing video games" which has its place but it's finals week 😭 good to smoke before bed, definitely relaxes my body after a long day