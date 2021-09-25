Purple Runtz reviews
Purple Runtz strain effects
Purple Runtz strain helps with
- 20% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 14% of people say it helps with Stress
- 10% of people say it helps with Depression
W........y
September 25, 2021
Euphoric
Relaxed
Tingly
Definite HEAD HIGH. My scalp is tingling, neck is relaxing, and eyes are getting a little heavy, but not feeling tired at all. Hazy and cerebral, skunky with fruity undertones, super loud aroma. Dark green with orange hairs.
y........5
August 20, 2021
Creative
Euphoric
Giggly
Hungry
as soon as i bought this strain my whole house was dank. i only bought 4gs..... that should say enough. smooth smoke and a very strong high. not meant for the weak!!!
A........d
August 21, 2021
Dizzy
Very potent strain!!! Be careful and enjoy
e........7
February 11, 2022
Euphoric
Happy
Sleepy
Tingly
Roughly 10 strains in (give or take 1-2). This strain by far is my top choice now. Been smoking steady now for the last 6 months but using various methods of THC going back for more than a year. My journey started with D-8 edibles, moved to vape carts, now with a med script for the OG THC. Wow!!! What an amazing difference in my life and completely satisfied with the choice to go to a natural aid instead of pharmaceutical drugs for my issues. In my mid 30s, husband, father, full time employment, full benefits, and a regular user now. Purple Runtz is my shit now. After smoking, I tend to put my headphones on and chill. That’s my time to relax. At night, alone and completely left to my thoughts, and what a ride! Spiritually mind-blown and woke up feeling so much in tune with being present! I can’t wait to see this amazing gift from god go legal across the country.
j........8
December 31, 2021
Energetic
Focused
Hungry
Relaxed
I rolled this in a RAW Black(Classic) joint and it meshed perfectly with this flower. Like eating a Grape Jolly Rancher. 🍃🌿🔥💨😤🍇🤙🏽
M........0
May 1, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Tingly
I just smoked some of this out of a joint and I can’t smoke the whole thing.. I tried twice.. Such a phenomenal high. It’s notable. Top shelf. This wonderful species flows through me so tenderly yet so impactful.. it’s as though I inhaled a warm, kindred spirit that hugs my body through my bloodstream and it enjoys to keep my mind company in such a classy, euphoric, and formally respected, kind of way way.. this is definitely a high to experience. It certainly can help with anxiety, help alleviate pain. I stand on my feet 12hrs a day at work and I promise I’m not too worried about my feet at this moment. Anyways, if you have the opportunity to get your hands on this.. do so!
i........n
February 18, 2024
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
good flavor- almost blueberryish tasting. i felt like i could be active or just rot, i chose to rot. smoked this outside at night and just watched the clouds move over the moon for so long. try this it’s gas
d........4
January 5, 2023
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
I have serious PTSD. This strain mellows me out more than it knocks me out. I have sleep issues and a small bowl of this and 2 hours later I’m sawing logs/or binge watching my shows. Def. Must have in your arsenal.