Roughly 10 strains in (give or take 1-2). This strain by far is my top choice now. Been smoking steady now for the last 6 months but using various methods of THC going back for more than a year. My journey started with D-8 edibles, moved to vape carts, now with a med script for the OG THC. Wow!!! What an amazing difference in my life and completely satisfied with the choice to go to a natural aid instead of pharmaceutical drugs for my issues. In my mid 30s, husband, father, full time employment, full benefits, and a regular user now. Purple Runtz is my shit now. After smoking, I tend to put my headphones on and chill. That’s my time to relax. At night, alone and completely left to my thoughts, and what a ride! Spiritually mind-blown and woke up feeling so much in tune with being present! I can’t wait to see this amazing gift from god go legal across the country.