Purple Runtz
aka Purple Runts
Purple Runtz, also known as “Purple Runts” is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Gelato #33 with Zkittlez. This strain is more calming than energizing. Reviewers on Leafly who have smoked this strain say it makes them feel aroused, euphoric, and tingly. Purple Runtz has 14% THC and is ideal for both new and experienced cannabis consumers. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene, which is often associated with citrus flavor. Consumers tell Leafly Purple Runtz has an earthy flavor, with grape and tropical undertones. Medical marijuana patients often buy this strain when dealing with mild pain, stress, or inflammation. The original breeder of Purple Runtz is unknown.
Purple Runtz strain effects
Purple Runtz strain helps with
- 20% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 14% of people say it helps with Stress
- 10% of people say it helps with Depression
