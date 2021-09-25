stock photo similar to Purple Runtz
Hybrid

Purple Runtz

aka Purple Runts

Purple Runtz, also known as “Purple Runts” is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Gelato #33 with Zkittlez. This strain is more calming than energizing. Reviewers on Leafly who have smoked this strain say it makes them feel aroused, euphoric, and tingly. Purple Runtz has 14% THC and is ideal for both new and experienced cannabis consumers. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene, which is often associated with citrus flavor. Consumers tell Leafly Purple Runtz has an earthy flavor, with grape and tropical undertones. Medical marijuana patients often buy this strain when dealing with mild pain, stress, or inflammation. The original breeder of Purple Runtz is unknown.

Purple Runtz strain effects

Aroused

Tingly

Purple Runtz strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    20% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Stress
    14% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Depression
    10% of people say it helps with Depression
Purple Runtz strain reviews90

September 25, 2021
Definite HEAD HIGH. My scalp is tingling, neck is relaxing, and eyes are getting a little heavy, but not feeling tired at all. Hazy and cerebral, skunky with fruity undertones, super loud aroma. Dark green with orange hairs.
August 20, 2021
as soon as i bought this strain my whole house was dank. i only bought 4gs..... that should say enough. smooth smoke and a very strong high. not meant for the weak!!!
August 21, 2021
Very potent strain!!! Be careful and enjoy
