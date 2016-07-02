Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Not keen on the smell. The high comes on really strong like Gelato, then mellows out and turns into a nice high. I feel that it may be a Hybrid that I have at the moment as I’m able to smoke it all night. I am happy with it, but was hoping for more of a couch lock/to bed feel
this is by far the worst stuff I've ever smoked. I don't know if I got a bad strain or what but I bought it on line from a reputable site. it's terrible, I'm so dissapointed I'm kind of get angry when I think about it.