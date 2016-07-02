ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Purple Star reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Purple Star.

29

Avatar for surfingramps
Member since 2016
Nice twist to a bangin' strain
EuphoricGigglyRelaxedTingly
Avatar for AkatsukiKush
Member since 2019
Got high and worked out, i could feel the blood moving through my vains and pumping into my arms. Fucking epic.
CreativeFocusedGigglyHappyTingly
Avatar for pothead72ok
Member since 2018
A nice smoke. I’m a regular smoker so I had to smoke more than usual to get a high that would stick with me for a while due to its low thc content. I felt very alert, focused, relaxed.
FocusedRelaxed
Avatar for AryanMendoza
Member since 2019
good deals everyday
Avatar for chickenmadras
Member since 2016
Not keen on the smell. The high comes on really strong like Gelato, then mellows out and turns into a nice high. I feel that it may be a Hybrid that I have at the moment as I’m able to smoke it all night. I am happy with it, but was hoping for more of a couch lock/to bed feel
Avatar for Wayne32
Member since 2019
Not bad strain not as harsh as stardawg smooth taste. Love the head buzz feel relaxed.
ArousedEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHungry
Avatar for Shaakhan
Member since 2018
i think this strain reminds me of a purple haze..ish.because it relaxes u! yet seem to be able to keep u focused as well.i guess the pheno im smoking iz more of a 50/50 hybrid!!
CreativeEnergeticFocusedRelaxed
Avatar for strangerscloud
Member since 2018
this is by far the worst stuff I've ever smoked. I don't know if I got a bad strain or what but I bought it on line from a reputable site. it's terrible, I'm so dissapointed I'm kind of get angry when I think about it.
