ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sativa
THC 14%

Purple Stardawg

4.0(1)
STRAIN DETAILS

Purple Stardawg is a phenotype of Stardawg—a cross of Chemdog 4 and Tres Dawg. Thankfully, this pheno carries all the characteristics that have made Stardawg a favorite among cannabis enthusiasts: a dense coat of trichomes with some purple to add extra visual appeal. Purple Stardawg smells complex and pungent, like Sasquatch trying to start a fire with lighter fluid in a wet forest. Funk, diesel, earth, and pine create a perfume that entices the regular cannabis consumer but might be off-putting to someone who is unfamiliar. Purple Stardawg is potent and sativa-dominant, providing the relief you need to get through the day. Like many Chemdawg strains, some people report that it is a great companion for visuals like movies or video games. 

STRAIN DETAILS

