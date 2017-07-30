ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

M-39

The offspring of Northern Lights #5 and Skunk #1, M-39 is a difficult crop to grow properly. However, when grown correctly, the M-39 strain has a fruity and lemon taste with many trichomes and very visible crystals. The buds are very compact, heavy, and dense. Its flowering time is about 45 days.

Effects

870 reported effects from 129 people
Happy 41%
Sleepy 41%
Relaxed 40%
Hungry 37%
Euphoric 31%
Dry mouth 52%
Dry eyes 35%
Headache 20%
Paranoid 17%
Dizzy 16%

Reviews

183

Avatar for DancerDJ
Member since 2014
M-39: for me, this is my anti-Hulk medicine, it feels as if the anxiety/anger/frustration, just melts, dissipates, and things don't bug me nearly as much. It takes away the compulsion to hulk-smash anything when anger (PTSD) gets to be too much.
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxed
Avatar for CaptainAwesomeDerp
Member since 2012
This batch I got is quite good, really surprising because I'm not a fan of M39 generally, the buzz of this one was different from all other M39, very pleased
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricHappyTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for kikoolol
Member since 2014
I've just got some M39 from a new dealer. I don't usually like the stuff because 95% of it is not grown properly, the buds being dried too early and not trimmed very well. But I must admit that this is very good M39. The buds are humongous, dense, frosty and covered in hairs. The distinctive wheat...
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for ray8753
Member since 2012
High Yield Commercial strain in our area and give quite a punch for a strain usually considered mid-low range, very compact, trichomes very present with a lot of red hairs, smells like wheat due to its method of production, has a soft smoke with notes of peanut butter and fall aroma. Works wonders ...
Reported
feelings
CreativeSleepyTalkative
Avatar for Abclurex
Member since 2012
Cheapest weed out there but still good for me , smoked this 2 weeks ago with some friends at a rave (was crazy) started drinking and smoking first i felt lazy but when u mix M-39 with alcool oh men u will have a great night i promis, will sure buy it but not one of my favorites , doesnt give u a lot...
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoric
Lineage

First strain parent
Northern Lights #5
parent
Second strain parent
Skunk No. 1
parent
Strain
M-39
First strain child
Quebec Gold
child
Second strain child
Murkle
child

