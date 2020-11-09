stock photo similar to Rainbow Sherbet
HybridTHC 18%CBD 0%

Rainbow Sherbet

Rainbow Sherbet is an evenly-balanced hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Champagne with Blackberry. Rainbow Sherbet is a notably tasty strain with hints of sugar and fruit. Smoking Rainbow Sherbet will have you feeling chilled out but focused enough to do something creative or inspiring. Smoking Rainbow Sherbet in large amounts will change this effect and turn your experience into a heavy-hitting euphoria. Medical marijuana patients choose Rainbow Sherbet for its pain relieving qualities.

Rainbow Sherbet strain effects

Reported by 128 real people like you

Feelings

Aroused

Giggly

Tingly

Rainbow Sherbet strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    20% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Stress
    16% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Depression
    15% of people say it helps with Depression
Rainbow Sherbet strain reviews128

November 9, 2020
Very potent. Be careful with this one cause it'll sneak up on you.
59 people found this helpful
January 22, 2021
Definitely a trippy high. I love it
49 people found this helpful
April 3, 2021
First review. I'm super calm . No anxiety
44 people found this helpful
Strain spotlight