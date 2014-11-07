ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Rare Darkness reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Rare Darkness.

Effects

Show all

95 people reported 755 effects
Relaxed 78%
Sleepy 54%
Euphoric 48%
Happy 47%
Hungry 25%
Stress 35%
Insomnia 33%
Pain 33%
Anxiety 29%
Depression 20%
Dry mouth 29%
Dry eyes 9%
Anxious 4%
Headache 4%
Dizzy 3%

Reviews

131

Avatar for Victoria337
Member since 2019
I’m someone who primarily uses sativas; the only time I’ll even try a indica is if I get a migraine and want to be able to sleep. And I’ve tried 20+ indica strains that were mediocre at best. So Rare darkness (Sold as rariden in CT) was a complete shock. This is now the only indica strain I’ll buy, ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Phillipmbohde
Member since 2019
I've been growing this strain since 2014. The reason I'm still growing it today is because it's great. The grape flavor is off the charts! Very sedating and mellow. My wife loves it for sleeping, I love it for the chill effect. It leaves me totally relaxed, no uppy effects for me. I'm a sativa lover...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedTinglyUplifted
Avatar for jazzer67
Member since 2014
Works on a lot of symptoms this strain is the best I’ve ever had and I been smoking for 40 years . WOW RD 😊😊😊
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for CreamSmoothSHATTER
Member since 2019
So this is a extract?It almost sounds like you think there is thc percentages not only 40% FLOWERS, but all up to mid 80s percenteges lol
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyUplifted
write a review

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Rare Darkness
User uploaded image of Rare Darkness
User uploaded image of Rare Darkness
User uploaded image of Rare Darkness
User uploaded image of Rare Darkness
User uploaded image of Rare Darkness
User uploaded image of Rare Darkness
Avatar for Violets212
Member since 2019
nice heavy head high, a little tingly, and totally chill. I took the best nap of my life, and woke up happier!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHungrySleepyTingly
Avatar for GPL56
Member since 2017
Been searching for THE strain to treat severe insomnia. KOS has been the most effective but I moved and can’t find it locally. Some reported Rare Darkness promotes sleep, for me it was initially sedating (after a mellow buzz) but did not keep me asleep.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Relaxed
Avatar for ElDaga
Member since 2014
Exelente para el dolor muscular.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for FloPow3
Member since 2014
This strain is very good. It relaxes you. The taste is fruity &amp; kinda earthy. I've tried many strains &amp; I have a few favorites, adding this one to my list. The budtender was spot on when she told me about this strain. Thanks..
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted