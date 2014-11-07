We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Feelings
Helps with
Negatives
Relaxed 78%
Sleepy 54%
Euphoric 48%
Happy 47%
Hungry 25%
Stress 35%
Insomnia 33%
Pain 33%
Anxiety 29%
Depression 20%
Dry mouth 29%
Dry eyes 9%
Anxious 4%
Headache 4%
Dizzy 3%
Reviews
131
Victoria337
Member since 2019
I’m someone who primarily uses sativas; the only time I’ll even try a indica is if I get a migraine and want to be able to sleep. And I’ve tried 20+ indica strains that were mediocre at best.
So Rare darkness (Sold as rariden in CT) was a complete shock. This is now the only indica strain I’ll buy, ...
I've been growing this strain since 2014. The reason I'm still growing it today is because it's great. The grape flavor is off the charts! Very sedating and mellow. My wife loves it for sleeping, I love it for the chill effect. It leaves me totally relaxed, no uppy effects for me. I'm a sativa lover...
Been searching for THE strain to treat severe insomnia. KOS has been the most effective but I moved and can’t find it locally.
Some reported Rare Darkness promotes sleep, for me it was initially sedating (after a mellow buzz) but did not keep me asleep.
This strain is very good. It relaxes you. The taste is fruity & kinda earthy. I've tried many strains & I have a few favorites, adding this one to my list. The budtender was spot on when she told me about this strain. Thanks..