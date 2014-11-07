ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Rare Darkness
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Rare Darkness

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colours to life.

Indica

4.6 131 reviews

Rare Darkness

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 131 reviews

Rare Darkness

From Rare Dankness Seeds comes Rare Darkness, a cross between the prized genetics of Rare Dankness #1 and the sweet flavor of Grape Ape. The flowers are known for being a deep purple and having a thick coating of trichomes. The flavor is best compared to fresh grapes or berries, and the indica influence will leave you uplifted yet relaxed. Rare Darkness might be just the strain to help you get to sleep at night or to fight off headaches and migraines.

Effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

95 people reported 755 effects
Relaxed 78%
Sleepy 54%
Euphoric 48%
Happy 47%
Hungry 25%
Stress 35%
Insomnia 33%
Pain 33%
Anxiety 29%
Depression 20%
Dry mouth 29%
Dry eyes 9%
Anxious 4%
Headache 4%
Dizzy 3%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

131

Show all

Avatar for GanjaWemo
Member since 2013
Bright Dark Purple with tangy after tone sweet vibe smells like sweet grape berries with and earthy background taste is a sweet spicy berry that is pungent every hit leaving you numb and very relaxed specifically in the legs
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for hunter9231
Member since 2016
💥 Decided to give this sweet grape/berry-flavored, heavy-hitting indica another try bc my 1st experience/review was a mere 2✨— NOT an enjoyable/successful (pain, anxiety, stress, nausea-relief) strain. So when I discovered that my favorite grower produced RD (they also happen to produce not only T...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepyUplifted
Avatar for ABitFloaty
Member since 2018
I cannot express this sufficiently. Tears of gratitude and relief. I am a 65yo recently taken off all opiate-for- severe-pain patient...new to cannabis...got my card 8 months ago...tried SO many strains. THIS. Now I get it. This is the very first totally blissed out experience I have had in my ent...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for IgotGrapes
Member since 2015
Man oh man ! Where doni begin with Rare Darkness !? I'll start by saying shoutout to Rare Dankness Seeds for this Killer Strain also My local Dispensary The Verdes Foundation for keeping this strain available as much as posible in every form i'll include ! This has become one of my all time favorite...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for savannaray
Member since 2015
I really like this one. It gave me a heavy head high while feeling physically fine. I don't get too hungry, which I like. I noticed a distortion of time as well. Moderately good for pain control, great to curb anxiety. Heightened senses too.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedRelaxedSleepyTingly
more reviews
write a review

Find Rare Darkness nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Rare Darkness nearby.

Photos

Show all

Lineage

First strain parent
Rare Dankness #1
parent
Second strain parent
Grape Ape
parent
Strain
Rare Darkness
Strain child
Night Terror OG
child

Products with Rare Darkness

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Rare Darkness nearby.

Good reads

Show all

New Strains Alert: Rare Darkness, Tutankhamon, Quantum Kush, Gemstone, and Tutti Frutti
New Strains Alert: Rare Darkness, Tutankhamon, Quantum Kush, Gemstone, and Tutti Frutti