Hybrid

3.6 12 reviews

Raw Diesel

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 4 products tested with lab partners

Raw Diesel

G-13 Labs created Raw Diesel by crossing NYC Diesel with G13 Haze. Huge flowers coated in resin and that unmistakable sour, lemon-diesel aroma make this a popular strain with connoisseurs and cash-croppers alike. Some phenotypes will have more of a spicy Haze flavor and taller stature, while the best ones are shorter with fatter buds and a lip-smacking sour-fuel flavor. Raw Diesel can be counted on to produce copious amounts of THC.

Lineage

First strain parent
G13 Haze
parent
Second strain parent
NYC Diesel
parent
Strain
Raw Diesel

