Hybrid

Rebel Berry OG was the winner for Best Outdoor at the 2016 Oregon Growers Cup. This sativa-dominant hybrid created by Kotton for Rebel Spirit Cannabis was bred for potency and its ability to stimulate creativity. Its one-of-a-kind aroma is thick with blueberries, citrus, cheese, and a smooth yet spicy vanilla finish. The flavor is that of a velvety cheesecake covered in a blueberry glaze, with tasteful notes of citrus and juniper on the exhale. Rebel Berry OG’s effects are happy and full of laughter, leaving the consumer buzzing with euphoria. This clone-only strain is offered exclusively by Rebel Spirit Cannabis.

Avatar for popeyethesaylor
Member since 2015
This strain is well worth seeking out. It won the Oregon Growers Cup last year and I was lucky enough to get a sample. I'm not sure what they're doing at Rebel Spirit, but this strain made my dick hard. No joke.
ArousedEuphoricHappyTinglyUplifted
Avatar for Saraswati77
Member since 2017
The Rebel Berry OG is a uplifting clean high. Great for social settings as well. I got a nice relaxed feeling of body and mind -- yet could still hold conversation and be mentally on point. Definitely felt the euphoric feeling of being more connected to myself and the flow of life around me. I d...
CreativeEuphoricFocusedRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for marianayanelly
Member since 2017
For sure a different high, totally worth seeking!! My new favorite 💖👌🏽
EuphoricGigglyHappyTalkative
Avatar for Reefer_Queen
Member since 2018
This strain is awesome! I love the smell and the mellow high I get when I was smoking this strain. I felt great I had a nice head and body high.
ArousedCreativeEuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for CraftyCat
Member since 2017
I truly love this strain. It lets me do the things I need to and yet is relaxing. It has a good flavor and a nice mellow buzz. It's my new favorite!
CreativeFocusedRelaxedUplifted
Lineage

Blueberry Cheesecake
OG Kush
Rebel Berry OG

User uploaded image of Rebel Berry OG