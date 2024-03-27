Rick Flair '93 is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Lemon Tree and GMO. This strain is a balanced hybrid with both indica and sativa characteristics. Rick Flair '93 is composed of approximately 50% sativa and 50% indica genetics, resulting in a well-rounded and versatile cannabis experience. Rick Flair '93 stands out with its unique combination of flavors and effects that make it a noteworthy choice among cannabis enthusiasts. With a THC content that typically ranges between 20% and 25%, this strain caters to experienced cannabis consumers who appreciate a potent and robust high. Leafly customers frequently report a multifaceted array of effects from Rick Flair '93. The strain is often associated with feelings of euphoria and uplifted mood, followed by a deep relaxation that gradually spreads throughout the body. Users may experience enhanced creativity and focus, making it suitable for both social and solo activities. As the high progresses, a soothing and tranquil sensation can set in, making it a great option for relaxation and unwinding. Medical marijuana patients often turn to Rick Flair '93 for relief from a variety of conditions. The strain's mood-enhancing effects can be beneficial for managing symptoms of stress, anxiety, and depression. Additionally, its physical relaxation can help alleviate mild aches, pains, and muscle tension. Bred by Archive Seed Bank, Rick Flair '93 features a complex flavor profile that combines the zesty and citrus notes of Lemon Tree with the savory, earthy, and garlicky undertones of GMO. This fusion of flavors creates a layered and satisfying taste experience that appeals to a wide range of palates. The dominant terpene found in Rick Flair '93 is likely to be caryophyllene, contributing to its potential analgesic and anti-inflammatory properties, as well as its distinctive spicy and pepper aroma. The average price of Rick Flair '93 can vary based on location and dispensary, but it typically falls within the mid to higher price range. If you've had the chance to try Rick Flair '93, consider sharing your experience by leaving a strain review.