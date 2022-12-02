Rogue River Skunk
Rogue River Skunk
RRS
Sativa
Creative
Euphoric
Giggly
Sweet
Pine
Earthy
Rogue River Skunk effects are mostly calming.
Rogue River Skunk strain effects
Rogue River Skunk strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Pain
- 100% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Rogue River Skunk strain reviews(1)
e........y
December 2, 2022
Creative
Euphoric
Giggly
Relaxed
This is a very nice strain. It has a well balanced high that is good for day or night. I enjoy the blend of flavors it has.