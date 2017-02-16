ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Koldone1997
Member since 2019
Overall a meh strain. Have to smoke a lot of it and doesnt last long. Will avoid this one in the future.
HappyTalkativeTingly
_thebruisedpeach
Member since 2017
Are those who are saying that it's sprayed or fake because it has "root beer flavor" actually serious? Root beer is traditionally made using the bark of the sassafras tree, which is where it gets it's flavor. This is one of the tastiest and most enjoyable strains I've had in a long time! It lifts th...
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
CRD22
Member since 2019
The taste....it’s good at first, then gets a horrible aftertaste. Much more of an Indica. Very relaxing and at ease once you get rid of the taste
EuphoricGigglyHungryRelaxedSleepy
arnoski
Member since 2016
NOPE. I consider myself to be a pretty seasoned smoker, and I had a joint of this leftover from some time ago. Now I know why it was left over. It smelled great and tasted good, but the effects on me were not so great. It caused me to feel isolated, withdrawn, and underscored my “selectively soci...
Jeremeyurich
Member since 2018
Where can I get this seed or some to try
Treemcgee23
Member since 2018
This energizes and makes me creative! Perfect for mornings
Creative
Tupolov
Member since 2018
Great for wake and bake :)
EnergeticGiggly
hunter9231
Member since 2016
Vaping THC-76.1% dark amber Rootbeer Kush oil on a rainy Super Bowl Sunday afternoon, as I make a sirloin steak 🥩 black bean chili 🌶 ., This isn’t the smoothest smoke 💨, as the pungency will turn off many.. hence a 4-⭐️strain, IMO. However, the delicious kush-y undertones are highlighted by swee...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyTingly