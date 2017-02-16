Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Are those who are saying that it's sprayed or fake because it has "root beer flavor" actually serious? Root beer is traditionally made using the bark of the sassafras tree, which is where it gets it's flavor. This is one of the tastiest and most enjoyable strains I've had in a long time! It lifts th...
NOPE.
I consider myself to be a pretty seasoned smoker, and I had a joint of this leftover from some time ago. Now I know why it was left over.
It smelled great and tasted good, but the effects on me were not so great. It caused me to feel isolated, withdrawn, and underscored my “selectively soci...
Vaping THC-76.1% dark amber Rootbeer Kush oil on a rainy Super Bowl Sunday afternoon, as I make a sirloin steak 🥩 black bean chili 🌶 ., This isn’t the smoothest smoke 💨, as the pungency will turn off many.. hence a 4-⭐️strain, IMO.
However, the delicious kush-y undertones are highlighted by swee...