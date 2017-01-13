We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Learn more about our use of cookies in our Cookie Policy and
Privacy Policy.
Stay in touch
Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Rose Bud by Royal Choice Farms in an indica-dominant cross with an enticing floral aroma. Known for its skunky rose smell and dense node clusters, Rose Bud offers consumers a relaxing buzz with a pleasant mental sizzle. This strain falls under the “beach chair” category, imbuing the consumer with an elevated, laid-back mood.