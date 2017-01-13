ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

4.3 22 reviews

Rose Bud

Rose Bud

Rose Bud by Royal Choice Farms in an indica-dominant cross with an enticing floral aroma. Known for its skunky rose smell and dense node clusters, Rose Bud offers consumers a relaxing buzz with a pleasant mental sizzle. This strain falls under the “beach chair” category, imbuing the consumer with an elevated, laid-back mood.

Valentine’s Day: Pair Your Sweetheart’s Bouquet With a Floral Cannabis Strain
