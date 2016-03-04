ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

Salmon River OG

Cannabinoids

Salmon River OG

Salmon River OG is an indica-dominant strain from Oregon breeders Dynasty Genetics, who combined a Pre-98 Bubba Kush clone with a carefully selected Blue Heron male, creating a potent and easy-to-grow plant that finishes flowering in 7-8 weeks. The Salmon River OG may provide excellent pain relief and a heavy indica buzz; it is recommended that novice users take care not to overindulge. Dynasty has noted three main phenotypes in this cross, all with a similar terpene profile: a strong berry scent, underlined with hints of chocolate, coffee, lemon, and gasoline, and a similar taste when vaporized or smoked.

Effects

409 reported effects from 61 people
Relaxed 78%
Sleepy 40%
Euphoric 37%
Happy 32%
Uplifted 24%

Reviews

73

Avatar for StayHighFolks
Member since 2018
So this beautiful batch was my first dry leaf purchase in the great state of Pennsylvania. And I must tell you my friends that it's just the perfect strain to crush anxiety and send your day to a sweet lullaby. Not to sedating but just right. Kudos to the folks at Liberty! Scent is very pleasant...
Reported
feelings
GigglyRelaxed
Avatar for skullerymaid
Member since 2014
Salmon River is a beautiful strain. Medium to dark green hues laced with deep purple. It smokes smooth and is ohhhh so relaxing without knocking you out. Five Zero Trees is my Salmon River supplier... I've not seen it elsewhere, but it's such a perfect strain I make sure to hit up Trees every coupl...
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxed
Avatar for MyJokerHandStayLIT
Member since 2017
Salmon 🎣 River 💧 OG - honestly has a very interesting smell that I can’t really describe not sure if it’s a good or bad thing LOL. Blast off 💥 and 🎼 notes somehow are visually dancing 💃 in my mind as I enjoy this Fratellis throw back song “Ole Black n Blue Eyes” 👀 Also makes me kinda sing 🎤 a...
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEuphoricHappyHungry
Avatar for Valkyrien
Member since 2016
Salmon River OG is one of my favorite! I find it does sneak up on you, but you aren't left waiting very long for that relaxed giggly buzz. Taste was somewhat pleasant, not sweet but not a harsh smoke.
Reported
feelings
CreativeGiggly
Avatar for Bmoregirl420
Member since 2018
Excellent pain relief. Great body and head buzz. Tastes great too!! Definitely could taste the berry notes of the strain. Very sweet and smooth smoke as I didn’t cough at all. Overall love the strain!!
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedTingly
Lineage

First strain parent
Blue Heron
parent
Second strain parent
Pre-98 Bubba Kush
parent
Strain
Salmon River OG

Photos

User uploaded image of Salmon River OGUser uploaded image of Salmon River OGUser uploaded image of Salmon River OGUser uploaded image of Salmon River OG
