All right, so I wish you could give half stars it would be a little complicated with the app but if I was able to, I would get this 4 1/2 out of five. Normally, I only get hybrids and sativas. I’d say maybe 20% of the time I’ll grab a sativa. Not that I don’t like them or have any bad side effects but it’s just how I like things. anyways this strain I got from Firelands scientific it’s a pod/vape and I’ve hit it about 5 times. I have a big tolerance daily smoker few times a day and I have to say it gives a good head high, you hit it more then 5 times and it’ll for sure make your head heavy. The thing about sativa is they’re supposed to keep you awake but to me normally about an hour or two in my eyes start to get heavy and I get tired so we will see what happens, I liked the taste, the pod may have been different then the bud but I got a somewhat salty, diesel/lemon /a little bit of watermelon type taste. Going to watch my show hopefully you all enjoyed your sesh!