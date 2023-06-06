Salty Watermelon reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Salty Watermelon.
Salty Watermelon strain effects
Salty Watermelon strain flavors
Salty Watermelon strain helps with
- 55% of people say it helps with Depression
- 44% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 22% of people say it helps with Stress
m........a
June 6, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
Relaxed
Salty Watermelon is perfect for people like me who enjoy sativa strains but are prone to anxiety. Everybody is different, of course, but I get a soaring, transcendent high from this strain without any of the anxiety I get from others. The euphoria comes on strong but becomes more linear at around the 20-minute mark, at which time the body effect kicks in. For the next two hours I get progressively more stoned! The best part is that Salty Watermelon gives me a feeling of total interconnectedness that I used to feel more often when I was a much younger cannabis user. I took a walk yesterday after smoking it and found myself saying, “Yes—exactly this” to pretty much everything around me. An added bonus: after a nice, gradual return to earth, I feel drowsy and content, and I sleep like a stone.
b........2
June 8, 2023
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
I agree it does have a salty taste, which is pleasant, but not drying. This is a review from using a vape so user experiences May vary. About maybe 5 to 6 reasonable pulls from the vape a nice sensation of calm is wonder, almost like a time lengthening in certain things, you see in here, and time compression again pleasant and not alarming. been less than a half hour since I started and I’m outside enjoying a meal so I don’t know if this makes me hungry part” kicked in yet or will it. Overall a nice Airy high. perfect for beginners or season consumers like myself will definitely enjoy giving this strain a try.
j........0
December 28, 2023
Aroused
Energetic
Happy
Talkative
The strain has been my go-to for sativas in the last 2 years. No anxiety or paranoia. Perfect sunny high and great for mornings. Has a gassy citrus and salt flavor. A high CBG strain to leave you smiling, mellow and focused.
a........9
August 15, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
love it one of my favorites really helps with anxiety and it definitely taste like watermelon sea salt like the watermelon taffy from the beach boardwalk … anyway definitely a 5/5
a........3
August 10, 2023
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed
Session at 360*F Firelands scientific cultivator Harvest date: 4/18/2023 Testing date: 5/16/2023 Package date: 7/05/2023 Top 3 terps: limonene, linalool, caryophyllene. Lovely relax feeling. No couch lock, very much go find cool videos on YouTube and chill. Great for relaxing and playing video games. This is going to most definitely be a always on hand strain, sour blue diesel is usally my daily strain, this will very much be starting a rotation!! The feeling is very "stressfree" for lack of a better way to say it.
c........0
May 21, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
All right, so I wish you could give half stars it would be a little complicated with the app but if I was able to, I would get this 4 1/2 out of five. Normally, I only get hybrids and sativas. I’d say maybe 20% of the time I’ll grab a sativa. Not that I don’t like them or have any bad side effects but it’s just how I like things. anyways this strain I got from Firelands scientific it’s a pod/vape and I’ve hit it about 5 times. I have a big tolerance daily smoker few times a day and I have to say it gives a good head high, you hit it more then 5 times and it’ll for sure make your head heavy. The thing about sativa is they’re supposed to keep you awake but to me normally about an hour or two in my eyes start to get heavy and I get tired so we will see what happens, I liked the taste, the pod may have been different then the bud but I got a somewhat salty, diesel/lemon /a little bit of watermelon type taste. Going to watch my show hopefully you all enjoyed your sesh!
J........d
June 15, 2024
Energetic
Focused
It seems like this strain makes time slow down, ideal for living in the moment. Profound sense of energy and focus prominent after 20 mins, accompanied by a functional, blissful headbuzz. This is not a strain you would want to enjoy at work, as it could make your workday feel a week long; enjoy this strain in your free time, or when trying to get things done.
a........m
December 15, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Happy
I was about to give up on Sativa strains until I tried this one. It's amazing. It hits all the points I need it while making me happy. It also is calming, I'm able to clean, cook, and do other things as needed, quiets the mind, more of a mild, euphoric high. It's uplifting and energetic. When a negative thought or memory seeps in while I'm high, I dont care because I'm happy. It's more of a that would suck but i'd be ok on to the next happy thought type of deal. Best part of all, it does not make me paranoid like other sativas. q