Sativa

Santa Maria

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 92 reviews

Santa Maria

This tall sativa-dominant blend originates from unclassified Brazilian sativas that have been used for generations in spiritual rituals throughout the Amazon. Shortly after making its way to the Netherlands the original genetics were crossed with Mexican Haze and Silver Pearl and then backcrossed over multiple generations to improve the stability of the genetics. Out of respect for the plant's spiritual legacy, this new crossbreed was renamed and can often be found under the moniker Planck. Santa Maria is known for its rapid flowering time which makes it an attractive option for those who enjoy the uplifting effects but dislike the extended bloom cycle typical of sativa varieties. With hints of fruit and flowery flavors, the effects are described as long-lasting and energetic. This strain has been known to spice things up as it is regularly applauded for its arousing effects.

Effects

260 reported effects from 58 people
Uplifted 62%
Happy 60%
Relaxed 55%
Energetic 46%
Euphoric 44%

Reviews

92

Avatar for ajaxpjus1010
Member since 2017
Smoked in the Netherlands, this strain gave me a near instant smile. Stress seemed to leave me, and my eyes brightened with moments of pleasant excitement and occasional trippy vibes. Pure, take 2 tokes and go from there.
EnergeticEuphoricHappyHungryTalkative
Avatar for MoldySkunk
Member since 2015
I love this strain! The taste is sweet and very smooth. The high is mostly a creative spacey high but easy to control. I recommend it to anyone!
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappy
Avatar for sry4head
Member since 2015
The Strain does really taste tropical. Like a small flavour of mango and apple in the back of your mouth. Its very relaxing and very warming. Does not make you active, it does make you lazy, relaxed and very, very happy. This Strain is worth 15 bucks in my opinion. If you get it cheaper congratz.
EuphoricGigglyHappyHungrySleepy
Avatar for matheusbh
Member since 2015
MS and Marijuana is a great combination to tropical climate changes. The fatigue behaviour suddenly disappears!
EnergeticHappyHungry
Avatar for ApisFlora
Member since 2016
I bought this because I was hoping for an energetic uplifting high typical of Sativa. Sadly for me it made me lazy and tingly, it was quite strong and definitely something unique, taste is nice and complex, smells and tastes oldschool. If you have a lot of it, it definitely becomes Psychedelic... I ...
ArousedHungryRelaxedSleepy
Lineage

Strain parent
Silver Pearl
parent
Strain
Santa Maria

Grow info

sativa
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

Photos

User uploaded image of Santa MariaUser uploaded image of Santa MariaUser uploaded image of Santa MariaUser uploaded image of Santa MariaUser uploaded image of Santa MariaUser uploaded image of Santa MariaUser uploaded image of Santa Maria
New Strains Alert: Santa Maria, White Elephant, Critical Sensi Star, Critical 47, and Iced Widow
