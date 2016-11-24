Sensi Seeds bred the Silver Pearl strain through a three-way cross of Early Pearl, Skunk, and Northern Lights #5. The resulting sativa dominant hybrid is potent and has strong mental effects that can verge on psychedelic, making it too strong for some users or those who want to slow things down mentally. Silver Pearl plants are best grown indoors and flower at 7 weeks or even sooner, making them overachievers for sativas. The short plants will have buds with few leaves, bright orange hairs, and a heavy trichome coloring that make these flowers sticky with resin pearls. Silver Pearl smells like dark chocolate and has a sweet honey taste. It was the winner of the 1994 High Times Cannabis Cup in the Hybrids category.