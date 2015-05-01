ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Bred by Satellite, Satellite OG is an indica-dominant cross between OG Kush and SFV OG. Satellite OG captures the heavy, long-lasting euphoria typical of OG heritage, but despite its strong indica influence, this strain delivers buzzing cerebral energy that keeps creativity sharp. A pungent skunky aroma bursts from the kief-caked buds, but the smell translates on the exhale to sweet candy and invigorating pine. Like a satellite ascending into the cosmos, Satellite OG weightlessly elevates the mood and the mind to a place where happiness meets total relaxation.

29 people reported 280 effects
Relaxed 75%
Happy 65%
Euphoric 55%
Uplifted 48%
Creative 41%
Stress 31%
Depression 27%
Insomnia 27%
Pain 27%
Headaches 20%
Dry mouth 44%
Paranoid 17%
Dry eyes 13%
Anxious 6%
Dizzy 6%

Avatar for bmohr
Member since 2015
Oh this I think is my fav! so smooth going down and the flavors are so nice! high was a nice light indica, was still relaxed and pain free but not glued to the couch. Def keeping a steady supply of this!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for havok420710
Member since 2015
definitely for the OG lovers out there!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedTingly
Avatar for adamjames
Member since 2015
Amazing High and Taste! One of the Best. Not the greatest nose👃🏼 but other than that a really amazing strain.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for rxj38l
Member since 2016
The wife was at a loss and said her feelings were accurate to the leafly description. I agree for the most with exception of taste candy yes fruity but not piney. Pungent smell but not skunky?? Lasts long.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for NativeOGKush
Member since 2016
This strain is the life of the event at any gathering. The first hit lingers in your mouth and nasal cavities desiring more of that complex taste. This hits the cerebral cortex and breathes clarity into the mind to advance your productivity into another elevation. You not only feel high as a satelli...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
First strain parent
SFV OG
parent
Second strain parent
OG Kush
parent
Strain
Satellite OG

