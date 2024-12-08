stock photo similar to Say Less
Hybrid

Say Less

Say Less is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Milk & Cookies and Red Runtz. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Say Less is known to have an average THC content of around 20%, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Exotic Genetix, Say Less features myrcene as the dominant terpene. The average price of Say Less typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Say Less’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If youve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Say Less, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Say Less strain effects

Reported by 3 real people like you

Feelings

Creative

Euphoric

Happy

Say Less strain helps with

  • Headaches
    50% of people say it helps with Headaches
  • Fibromyalgia
    50% of people say it helps with Fibromyalgia
  • PTSD
    50% of people say it helps with PTSD
Say Less strain reviews3

Yesterday
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Relaxed
This strain never dissipates, it helps with pain but it doesn’t zombify you. You feel a good overall high. A+
Strain spotlight

Say Less strain genetics