Say Less
Say Less is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Milk & Cookies and Red Runtz. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Say Less is known to have an average THC content of around 20%, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Exotic Genetix, Say Less features myrcene as the dominant terpene. The average price of Say Less typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Say Less’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If youve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Say Less, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
