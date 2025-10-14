Scented Marker
Scented Marker effects are mostly calming.
Scented Marker potency is higher THC than average.
Scented Marker is a hybrid cannabis strain bred by Seed Junky and made from a genetic cross of Pineapple Fruz x Permanent Marker. As a descendant of our 2023 Strain of the Year, Scented Marker has the same intensely euphoric effects, with a bit more creativity thrown in from Pineapple Fruz. Permanent Marker’s unique blend of floral, fruity, and diesel notes makes it a singular experience, like the markers we used to sniff as kids. Scented Marker grows into clustered, green buds with deep purple accents and a heavy coat of pale yellow trichomes. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Scented Marker, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Scented Marker strain effects
Scented Marker strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Depression
- 100% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 100% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
