Schrom reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Schrom.

29

Avatar for Kevsants87
Member since 2019
This is a great strain to enjoy in the morning and it doesn’t leave you feeling sluggish after a couple hours. This has to be one of the best sativa I’ve ever smoked.
EnergeticEuphoricHappyTalkative
Avatar for adam71
Member since 2018
Schrom is hands down in my top 3 favorite daytime medicate during the day and occasionally I'll even revisit it a little later the same night! Incredible pain relief for IBD and one of the best sativas I've ever had.
Avatar for SeattleQua
Member since 2018
I haven’t tried it yet but I’m pretty sure it’s Colombia gold rather then Silver Haze.
Avatar for RadGrrl
Member since 2015
This strain just replaced Blue Dream at #1 in my top 5 All Time Fav. I don't even really need to write a review really. Anyone who came of age in the late 70s - early 80s will totally FEEL the Columbian Gold genetics ❤❤❤
Photos

User uploaded image of SchromUser uploaded image of SchromUser uploaded image of Schrom
Avatar for popdub
Member since 2017
blow my whole brain / more than explain them
HappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for theORherb
Member since 2017
A great sativa! I got it at Tsunami off W26 &amp; the flower was grown in Astoria, OR. Yay for local bud! It smells awesom...lots of lemon. It drlivers a nice clear cerebral-buzz! I'm enjoying it for the first time out in the sun!
Avatar for Binyahbinyah
Member since 2016
This is the best strain I've ever come across, it's uplifting, inspiring, and tranquil.
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappy
Avatar for andrewhelmly
Member since 2016
EnergeticFocusedHappyRelaxedUplifted