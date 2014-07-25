Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Schrom is hands down in my top 3 favorite daytime medicate during the day and occasionally I'll even revisit it a little later the same night! Incredible pain relief for IBD and one of the best sativas I've ever had.
This strain just replaced Blue Dream at #1 in my top 5 All Time Fav.
I don't even really need to write a review really. Anyone who came of age in the late 70s - early 80s will totally FEEL the Columbian Gold genetics ❤❤❤
A great sativa! I got it at Tsunami off W26 & the flower was grown in Astoria, OR. Yay for local bud! It smells awesom...lots of lemon. It drlivers a nice clear cerebral-buzz! I'm enjoying it for the first time out in the sun!