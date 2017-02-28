ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Schrom is a 70% sativa strain that delivers a clear-headed buzz with a pungent lemon and lime aroma. Its genetics are subject to debate, but many believe this sativa was parented by Romulan and either Silver Haze or Santa Marta Colombian Gold. Its aroma fills the room with an enticing citrus aroma, but arguably Schrom’s greatest merit is the mental clarity and functional buzz to come. During the day, Schrom relaxes the body without slowing the mind and leaves you alert enough to focus on the day’s tasks. However, enjoying this strain late in the evening may be all it takes to fall into a good night’s sleep.

Avatar for piccadilley
Member since 2015
Since finding Schrom, I can now officially report that I have a favorite strain. I have been reviewing strains on Leafly for nearly a year now, and have tried oodles from dispensaries in the Seattle area. None have stuck out in my memory so well as Schrom. I first tried this strain 1-2 months ago, ...
CreativeHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Miyazuki
Member since 2014
Very aromatic with pine, lime and sage. At 190° C, the vape was medium-plus in sharpness, so perhaps take slow, light draws. The high was uplifting, a little silly, along with a big creative burst and not too much drowsiness. Definitely a cerebral high, but was pleased to note some muscle-relaxin...
CreativeRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for skylitlisa
Member since 2014
This is the most magnificent Schrom that ever Schrommed. Praise Schrom.
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for Socalvenom
Member since 2014
I bought three grams online and had it delivered, once I received Schrom I opened up the vacuumed sealed bag and the first thing I smelled was a lemon, citrusy aroma I medicated with my ice bong and it was delicious, sweat but not over powering you can tell this was fine herb. My lower back pain was...
CreativeEnergeticHappyRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for baileyr845
Member since 2013
Let it be known throughout the kingdom that I shall name my firstborn son after this strain. Schrom is the love of my life. Perfect in every situation, any time of the day. Smells like 7-Up. Woah........I am real hungry.
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedUplifted
Lineage

Strain
Schrom
Strain child
SleeStack
child

