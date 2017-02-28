Schrom is a 70% sativa strain that delivers a clear-headed buzz with a pungent lemon and lime aroma. Its genetics are subject to debate, but many believe this sativa was parented by Romulan and either Silver Haze or Santa Marta Colombian Gold. Its aroma fills the room with an enticing citrus aroma, but arguably Schrom’s greatest merit is the mental clarity and functional buzz to come. During the day, Schrom relaxes the body without slowing the mind and leaves you alert enough to focus on the day’s tasks. However, enjoying this strain late in the evening may be all it takes to fall into a good night’s sleep.