Hybrid

Zoda

Zoda is an indica-dominant weed strain bred by Umami Seed Company and Super Seed Co, made from a complex cross of (Zkittlez x Acai Gelato) x Seattle Soda. This is a relaxing strain with a limonene and caryophyllene terpene profile that expresses fruity, berry, and tar notes. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Zoda, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Zoda strain effects

Reported by 2 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Energetic

Loading...

Happy

Loading...

Euphoric

Zoda strain helps with

  • Depression
    50% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Stress
    50% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Anxiety
    50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
Zoda strain reviews2

June 15, 2024
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Sleepy
fire
April 27, 2024
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Focused
Memory is enhanced.
Strain spotlight