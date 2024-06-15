stock photo similar to Zoda
Zoda
Zoda is an indica-dominant weed strain bred by Umami Seed Company and Super Seed Co, made from a complex cross of (Zkittlez x Acai Gelato) x Seattle Soda. This is a relaxing strain with a limonene and caryophyllene terpene profile that expresses fruity, berry, and tar notes. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Zoda, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Zoda strain effects
Zoda strain reviews2
d........9
June 15, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
k........l
April 27, 2024
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused