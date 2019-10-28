Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Bred by Cascade Gnome, Seattle Summer is a hybrid of Orange Sherbert and Gorilla Cookies. Its terpene profile provides a blast of sweet citrus flavors with creamy undertones, and its dense buds are light green with a flurry of orange hairs that host an array of frosty trichomes. Regarded as a daytime strain, Seattle Summer may leave you feeling happy and creative.