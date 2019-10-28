ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Seattle Summer
  • Leafly flower of Seattle Summer

Hybrid

Seattle Summer

Seattle Summer
Bred by Cascade Gnome, Seattle Summer is a hybrid of Orange Sherbert and Gorilla Cookies. Its terpene profile provides a blast of sweet citrus flavors with creamy undertones, and its dense buds are light green with a flurry of orange hairs that host an array of frosty trichomes. Regarded as a daytime strain, Seattle Summer may leave you feeling happy and creative.

Reviews

4

Avatar for Fluffystuff423
Member since 2015
This strain is my absolute favorite!. It smells just like candy to me. I would never forget this beautiful scent.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeHappyUplifted
Avatar for rosepal
Member since 2017
This strain gives you the same bliss feeling as brushing your toes in the warm summer sand! I'd recommend this strain for any summer activity- it's the perfect balance.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for heylocannabis
Member since 2017
It's
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
more
reviews
write a review

Lineage

Strain parent
Gorilla Cookies
parent
Strain
Seattle Summer