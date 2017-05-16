ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Gorilla Cookies by Elev8 Seeds is the powerful union of Gorilla Glue #4 and Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies. The pungent Gorilla Glue aroma is loud, but Thin Mint’s exotic terpene profile adds nuance to the bouquet. Both parents were bred for potency and that shows in the resin-coated buds that harden like stones after curing. Enjoy this one-hitter quitter with care, as the effects will alter the trajectory of your entire day. Gorilla Cookies is a quality strain for managing physical pain, nausea, and stress. 

Relaxed 76%
Happy 61%
Euphoric 58%
Uplifted 41%
Sleepy 40%
Dry mouth 42%
Dry eyes 19%
Dizzy 8%
Anxious 7%
Paranoid 7%

LegitLogic
Member since 2014
Member since 2014
Gorilla Cookies IS THE BOMB MY FRIENDS! As soon as you see this, especially by Elev8 get it asap, you will be so damn happy it won't even be funny. I've had it about 3 times so far always over 87% THC alone. This stuff smells and tastes so good it stomps on Girl Scout Cookies in my opinion, but that...
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxedSleepy
MysticalToker222
Member since 2017
Member since 2017
I bought this for my bipolar depression and it is amazing! It's really euphoric and I don't experience any anxiety at all; it's uplifting, no drowsiness, and makes me feel very happy; I do not get the munchies with this strain, which is usually rare for me; I feel energized and motivated to get stuf...
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
UncleAcid
Member since 2015
Member since 2015
Oh MAN! This strain shot right up to one of my Top Three GSC crosses of all time!! (And I've tried a LOT of 'em!) Super tight, extra dense nugs, very light color- interspersed with bright orange pistils. Smell- WOW! I've ALWAYS absolutely loved the unique scent of Gorilla Glue #4, but crossing i...
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Mikhronic
Member since 2016
Member since 2016
Gorilla Cookies is one of the top 5 strains I've come across, it's loud AF and knocks you down for a long time. Besides paying more ($35 1/8) you will get your money's worth in THC.
GigglySleepy
Cleetis
Member since 2017
Member since 2017
this strain attracted me because i loved gorilla glue. the smell was potent and sharp. I had high hopes for this strain when i first saw the name but i didnt think it would be the dankest bud i had ever smoked....but it was and consequently i will be buying as much as i can afford next time.
ArousedCreativeEuphoricGigglyHappy
Thin Mint GSC
Original Glue
Gorilla Cookies
Seattle Summer
