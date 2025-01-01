stock photo similar to Secret Meetings
HybridTHC 25%CBD —
Secret Meetings
write a review
Secret Meetings is a sativa-hybrid weed strain bred by Purple City Genetics and made from a genetic cross of Waiting Game x Gush Mints. It was released as part of their 2023 Golden State collection. Secret Meetings was bred for both bag appeal and nose appeal, with vibrant purple flowers and many carats of VVS-grade trichomes. This strain has a strong nose of gassy, earthy, and sugary sweet terps, with a flavor that veers more fruity. Secret Meetings has uplifting, versatile effects. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Secret Meetings, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Secret MeetingsOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Secret Meetings products near you
Similar to Secret Meetings near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—