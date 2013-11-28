Serious 6 from Serious Seeds mixes undefined Canadian genetics with sativa landraces from Africa. It is known for its small leaves and a colorful phenotype that shows pink pistils. Almost a pure sativa, Serious 6 boasts a spicy citrus aroma with a clear-headed cerebral buzz of effects that spark creativity and give a burst of energy.
Reviews
20
Find Serious 6 nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Serious 6 nearby.
Photos
Lineage
Products with Serious 6
Hang tight. We're looking for Serious 6 nearby.