  3. Serious 6
3.7 20 reviews

Serious 6

Serious 6 from Serious Seeds mixes undefined Canadian genetics with sativa landraces from Africa. It is known for its small leaves and a colorful phenotype that shows pink pistils. Almost a pure sativa, Serious 6 boasts a spicy citrus aroma with a clear-headed cerebral buzz of effects that spark creativity and give a burst of energy.

Reviews

20

Photos

Lineage

Strain parent
African
parent
Strain
Serious 6

Products with Serious 6

