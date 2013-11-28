ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Serious 6 reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Serious 6.

Reviews

20

Avatar for Sassybigblue
Member since 2018
I got this in a vape cartridge. Upon getting I was a little nervous that it would give me some paranoia but it did the quit opposite. This strain was what got me threw a very stressful two months. Suddenly working in a stressful environment was somewhat tolerable.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticFocusedRelaxed
Avatar for coolcatsavesthekids
Member since 2017
I was having a panic attack, but I'm fine now.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Gabi420
Member since 2016
Pretty good sativa, don't usually get sativa. Had me up for a while. Definitely gave me a burst of energy. Uplifting head high. Tastes very citrus and lemony. Overall a good experience!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappy
Avatar for balhallard
Member since 2014
I have a friend who gave me a sample and a clone! The young lady prospers very well, and I must admit I enjoy the taste and effects of this both to my head and my body.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for fragmentariament3
Member since 2016
A M A Z I N G. A+
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticHappyTalkative
Avatar for escallac
Member since 2014
I saw some negative reviews, for me this stuff is so potent! Smells and tastes amazing, got me really high. A+ for me
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for sross2010
Member since 2014
Didn't help me at all , still trying to get help from dispensary or kind concentrates on a refund or exchange of some kind , I'd avoid .
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for sross2010
Member since 2014
I bought some kind concentrates RSO a week ago and ended up using almost 3/4 the tube in couple hours with almost no effect and no medicinal effects.
Read full review
Reported
feelings