Nice strain with good aroma.
It will make you be really relaxed but at the same time not sleepy. I smoked it with my friends yesterday and it get high you like an extacy-you relaxed, but you want to dance, you feel music and really want to hug your friends.
Also make you creative.
Recommended :)
Some nice euphoria to start later turns into force field euphoria after a harsh first hit, also beginning to feel a bit sleepy, very good chronic pain relief even helping knee a bit, my body is fully relaxed from head to toe, felt tingly near the end
Very earth and woody tasting bud. Was nice to smoke. Felt focused straight away and locked off to some alien programmes big time. Was mostly an indica high but then the sativa laughter did kick in a couple times but ultimately was just very relaxed, focused and had major body tingle which was nice. ...
Low end 4... as soon as my high kicked in I am productive and energetic, this is followed by a full body tingle and your thought process goes through the motions. As soon as I sat down the munchies kicked in and then a nice leg fuzz and a nice headbang begins. This strain made me very talkative and ...
The first few times I smoked this it really did nothing for me which was a huge let down...especially with the 70/30 indica present. However I will give this strain a second shot after tonight! Chill af! I rolled an after yoga j of this with some cannotonic (a must have) and I'm relaxing pain free. ...
I came across some wasn't even sure if it was real figured it was another made up name out there that sounded cool lol but wow it was nice the buds were beautiful light green nice orange hairs crystals looked just like little diamonds on the hairs! I used a flavored paper so didn't get to actually t...