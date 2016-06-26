ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

Shark Attack

Shark Attack

A 70/30 indica-dominant hybrid from Dinafem Seeds, Shark Attack is a cross of Super Skunk and White Widow. Though it produces relatively modest levels of THC (12-16%) and significant amounts of CBD, the high is powerfully relaxing and long lasting, and can offer relief from aches and pain. Shark Attack produces a very strong odor of earthy hash with floral and lemon undertones, and tastes much like it smells. Because it is compact, easy to grow, and high yielding, as well as being suitable for indoor, outdoor, or greenhouse cultivation, Shark Attack is fast becoming one of the more popular hybrids available in feminized seed form.         

Reviews

17

Avatar for Tiffanyd8385
Member since 2015
I am someone who is new to marijuana and found most strains I had tried thus far to be way too strong for me. I went to my local dispensary and talked it over with my bud tender and they suggested I try Shark Attack. I wanted to wait a few times to get a good feel for it before writing a review and ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for bc7110
Member since 2014
Some nice euphoria to start later turns into force field euphoria after a harsh first hit, also beginning to feel a bit sleepy, very good chronic pain relief even helping knee a bit, my body is fully relaxed from head to toe, felt tingly near the end
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for StevenKBK
Member since 2015
I'm not usually one for indica heavy strains, but when me and a friend bought it, it was advertised as a sativa? Good CBD percentage and 20.37% THC. The high was definitely somewhat body oriented, but it had a great head feel too. I very much enjoyed this strain and when I need some indica in my l...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for ChemDawhMillionaire
Member since 2016
I love this strain. It's a super nice body and head buzz with the perfect amount of cerebral euphoria. It's a kick back and watch a movie type strain. With a high focus from the sativa. One of my favorite strains for sure.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Marex420
Member since 2017
Nice strain with good aroma. It will make you be really relaxed but at the same time not sleepy. I smoked it with my friends yesterday and it get high you like an extacy-you relaxed, but you want to dance, you feel music and really want to hug your friends. Also make you creative. Recommended :)
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
more
reviews
Lineage

First strain parent
Super Skunk
parent
Second strain parent
White Widow
parent
Strain
Shark Attack

User uploaded image of Shark Attack
