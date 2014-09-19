ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Shipwreck
  • Leafly flower of Shipwreck

Sativa

Shipwreck

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 95 reviews

Shipwreck

Shipwreck is a strain for a sativa treasure hunter. It gives patients a mellow lift that’s great for getting things done. A strong body buzz is also common, so Shipwreck can induce laziness and sleep later on depending on tolerance and dosage. A cross of Trainwreck and the elusive Mothership strain, its light skunk aroma also hints at some of that lineage. If you find the frosty buds of this rare wreck at your local dispensary, be sure to take as much booty as you can carry.

Effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

451 reported effects from 65 people
Happy 67%
Euphoric 46%
Energetic 41%
Relaxed 40%
Uplifted 36%

Reviews

95

Show all

Avatar for SwoleBrah
Member since 2014
Shit had me fucked up. I felt like I was about to run an 100m dash while nearly bustin a nut in a chick and rushin to drop a heavy deuce. I was so high I felt like Smokey from Friday. I was so high I felt like my connect laced this shit. I was so baked I felt like I was getting hit by a million shoo...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticTingly
Avatar for sweetbutter80
Member since 2013
Felt a right sided migraine comin on & medicated round midnight. Nauseated to hell. Pain 5; nausea 5 beforehand; takes bout 5 minutes to start working. Pain/nausea totally gone. Energetic then verrrrrrrry sleeeeeepy. High very strong; very nice. NO ANXIETY/PARANOIA (an absolute must). So nice to fin...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for mozerotiikush
Member since 2014
A very rare greatness. If you come a crossed this legendary leaf empty wallet and fill your bag. Smelly sticky tasty poster model statues.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappyUplifted
Avatar for justintoken
Member since 2010
this not a popular strain but is one of my favorites because of its super strong body high
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyHungrySleepy
Avatar for leobulldog1969
Member since 2015
I'm going to start this review by not giving it the number of stars I think it should be until I share my experience so far....smoked a little bit after work today (nothing particularly unusual going on during the day) and have had about a half a bottle of champagne, and man, I feel GOOD! Took two ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedRelaxed
more
reviews
write a review

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of ShipwreckUser uploaded image of ShipwreckUser uploaded image of ShipwreckUser uploaded image of ShipwreckUser uploaded image of ShipwreckUser uploaded image of ShipwreckUser uploaded image of Shipwreck
more
photos
Arrrr, Matey! 10 Seafaring Strains to Help Celebrate Talk Like a Pirate Day
Arrrr, Matey! 10 Seafaring Strains to Help Celebrate Talk Like a Pirate Day