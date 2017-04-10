ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Silver Kush
  • Leafly flower of Silver Kush

Sativa

Silver Kush

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 102 reviews

Silver Kush

Silver Kush is a sativa-dominant mix of Silver Bubble and OG #18 genetics bred by DNA Genetics under their Reserva Privada label. The uplifting effects of Silver Bubble blend with the potent relaxing force of OG #18 to create a strong sativa-driven hybrid that won’t overstimulate you with a heady buzz. Instead, you should find yourself happy, giggly, and balanced as your stress dissipates.

It should be noted that a genetic variation of Silver Kush is marketed by some as a cross of Super Silver Haze and OG Kush

Effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

469 reported effects from 61 people
Happy 65%
Relaxed 59%
Uplifted 52%
Euphoric 44%
Focused 40%

Reviews

102

Show all

Avatar for DrHunterThompson
Member since 2014
Amazing strain. As a college student I really appreciate the fact that I can go to class medicated a function fine.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for reyashtoos
Member since 2015
Possibly the most balanced high I've ever had -- equal part head and body high. I would sometimes mix my sativas with my indicas to try and strike a balance. Luckily, this strain saves me the trouble of doing the work :-) The body high is pure relaxation with a touch of tingle, not couch-locked....
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedHappyRelaxedTinglyUplifted
Avatar for Paccmann112
Member since 2015
Smell: a flowery pungent dank... 8/10 Look: different blend of dark and light nugs, coverd in crystals, a little stickier then I had hoped... 8.5/10 Taste: smooth with earthy notes, easy on the throat.... 9.5/10 Happy feel good time: very much a sativa, motivated, de stressed, focused and driven. Go...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for FawnNWildlife
Member since 2017
Was very very useful when it came to panic attacks, paranoia and bouts of depression. It got me up on my feet cleaning, baking, and also relaxing when i needed it most and helped get naps in which are unheard of. Super thankful for this yummy treasure
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedGigglyHappy
Avatar for BJWB
Member since 2018
Confession of a Lightweight: SK delivers a smooth high of modest power: a cerebral-orientated trip that will get one engrossed in an activity. It packs a punch though, and if one overdoes it they may experience a sense of déjà vu and some anxiety. It’s a great strain for getting high and partying wi...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedFocusedRelaxedTalkative
more
reviews
write a review

Lineage

First strain parent
Silver Bubble
parent
Second strain parent
OG #18
parent
Strain
Silver Kush

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Silver KushUser uploaded image of Silver KushUser uploaded image of Silver KushUser uploaded image of Silver KushUser uploaded image of Silver KushUser uploaded image of Silver KushUser uploaded image of Silver Kush
more
photos