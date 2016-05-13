We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Lovely strain! Amazing euphoric sativa high! Great daytime smoke! Great for heavy smokers with high tolerance like myself, very high THC and terpene content, very dense buds. An 1/8 of this stuff will last me two days instead of only one! Shout outs to the OCA!
Bred by the Oregon Cannabis Authority. Great piney taste. Flowers are rock hard, crystalline, and topped with thick red hair. Gives an intense, rushing sativa high. For haze lovers and fans of Lodi Dodi.