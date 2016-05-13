ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Silver Train reviews

Avatar for tarantura
Member since 2014
Very good taste. The buds were nice and dense.It smoked good and clean.The buzz for me was speedy and euphoric. I was very alert and aware.Will get more of this strain.
Avatar for Mono9
Member since 2017
Great bud, makes you feel uplifted and happy, once I smoked this I couldn’t stop talking
EnergeticHappyTalkative
Avatar for terdfergeson23
Member since 2017
Probably the best sativa I've ever smoked. Amazing smell, slight bite on the taste but an immediate head change. It's like a good Scotch whiskey and would be a sin to waste.
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for Jstuk9
Member since 2017
Feel totally relaxed with a nice head buzz.
Avatar for JazztobaccOG
Member since 2017
Lovely strain! Amazing euphoric sativa high! Great daytime smoke! Great for heavy smokers with high tolerance like myself, very high THC and terpene content, very dense buds. An 1/8 of this stuff will last me two days instead of only one! Shout outs to the OCA!
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for Xtoff
Member since 2017
This is an aphrodisiac strain for sure. I haven't had anything else like it so far and am going to keep this in stock at all times.
ArousedEuphoricHappyHungry
Avatar for smokemuchey
Member since 2017
Bred by the Oregon Cannabis Authority. Great piney taste. Flowers are rock hard, crystalline, and topped with thick red hair. Gives an intense, rushing sativa high. For haze lovers and fans of Lodi Dodi.
EnergeticEuphoric