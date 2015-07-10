ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Sin City Kush
  4. Reviews

Sin City Kush reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Sin City Kush.

Reviews

17

Avatar for lild33
Member since 2014
Smoking for 15 years and the strain hit me pretty hard dents and intense super sweet extra citrus smell. Reminds me of a fruity drink or candy. Excellent for relaxation and stress relief. Also great for bedtime use. Highly recommended!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for KayleighKush91
Member since 2019
Wow! What beautiful buds and man do I feel literally lifted!! Great indica body high!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for mustang_nba
Member since 2019
This is a very amazing Strain and I really do feel relaxed after a joint. I recommend it for stress relief
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for annabeanOG
Member since 2017
Amazing creeper. I rolled a joint of this and a few hits I felt nothing more than a light buzz and I’m like “well it was a little on the cheap side so whatever”. 15 minutes later I am looking through water. Visually distorted proprioception which Is the unique feeling that is THC. Nothing else can ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedHungryUplifted
write a review

Photos

more photos
Avatar for KingRichardx
Member since 2017
Did really care for this strain as it's dry and very weak. If your like me and prefer a string choking like strain then stay away from this one. You can let this strain sit around because it'll dry up and you'll be blowing dust.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Sleepy
Avatar for Mello88
Member since 2017
Very happy with this pick it helps me amazingly when I'm stressed or can't sleep and also i love how it makes me giggly its a fun relaxing high its a must try!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for rhuge3
Member since 2017
Nice kush flavor and a head hitter for sure. It put me in super relax mode
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for Moss1310
Member since 2013
Great Indica, with some Sativa effects that give you a very cool high. Crazy crazy body sensations, that make it feel like you are covered in movement. Soft pressure all around my head as well.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxedTinglyUplifted