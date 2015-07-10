We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Reviews
17
lild33
Member since 2014
Smoking for 15 years and the strain hit me pretty hard dents and intense super sweet extra citrus smell. Reminds me of a fruity drink or candy.
Excellent for relaxation and stress relief. Also great for bedtime use. Highly recommended!
Amazing creeper. I rolled a joint of this and a few hits I felt nothing more than a light buzz and I’m like “well it was a little on the cheap side so whatever”.
15 minutes later I am looking through water. Visually distorted proprioception which Is the unique feeling that is THC. Nothing else can ...
Did really care for this strain as it's dry and very weak. If your like me and prefer a string choking like strain then stay away from this one. You can let this strain sit around because it'll dry up and you'll be blowing dust.